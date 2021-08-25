Updates on Kansas City Chiefs’ hobbled running backs + how much the starters will play

The Chiefs’ backfield appeared a little healthier Wednesday, two days ahead of Friday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Running back Darrel Williams, who entered the league’s concussion protocol following the Chiefs’ second preseason game, returned after missing the previous two days of practice.

Williams put in a limited session and then left the practice field with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been dealing with an ankle injury following the stretching/conditioning portion and individual position drills.

Whether the two running backs will see action Friday is uncertain, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced after practice that the starters will play the first half before giving way to the backups.

Reid’s approach to the Chiefs’ preseason finale mirrors last week’s mindset against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m just going to see how it goes,” Reid said. “That’s what I got the guys scheduled for. We’ll play it by ear from there. It’s gone good.”

If the Chiefs are without their top two running backs Friday night, look for Jerick McKinnon, Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore to split carries against the Vikings.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill practiced fully for a third straight day after missing last week’s game with a tight hamstring. He should be available against the Vikings, if needed.

The Chiefs practiced without Wednesday without defensive lineman Chris Jones (illness unrelated to COVID-19), defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), offensive lineman Yasir Durant (concussion), center Austin Blythe (sports hernia) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring).

Clark and Fenton observed practice off to the side without their helmets.