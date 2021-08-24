Kansas City Chiefs getting linebacker back on field ahead of Friday’s final tuneup

The Chiefs’ injury report on Tuesday didn’t change too much from Monday, but the team is getting a player back on the field.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who missed the previous day of work with an illness, was expected to practice, the Chiefs announced.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who practiced fully Monday after not playing in the team’s second preseason game because of a hamstring injury, was also expected to be on the field.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is dealing with ankle soreness, was expected back, too, though it remained to be seen how much he’d be able to do. He suffered an ankle sprain in Friday night’s game at the Arizona Cardinals and put in a limited practice Monday.

He participated in the morning walkthrough and the afternoon stretching and individual position-drill portion of the afternoon session before heading inside after the install period.

The Chiefs were not expecting defensive lineman Chris Jones (illness), defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), offensive lineman Yasir Durant (concussion), running back Darrel Williams (concussion protocol), center Austin Blythe (sports hernia) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) to practice Tuesday.

Jones’ illness is not related to COVID-19, the team said.