On the meaning of pioneering coach Katie Sowers’ time with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per the lovingly crafted obituary appearing last year in Harvey County Now, Floyd Sowers was a “prolific Facebook satirist.” He excelled at everything from unsolicited advice to “beating 4-year-olds at Candyland … and home-improvement projects that were almost up to code.”

But most of all, he had “a gift for seeing the good in people and believing in their potential.” And that trait animated his life as a special education teacher and coach and defined him to three daughters growing up in remote Hesston, Kansas, encouraged “to do anything they wanted to do and be anything they wanted to be.”

“A man ahead of his time,” his daughter Katie said Tuesday.

Noting he was “extremely progressive” in general, and particularly so when it came to cultivating equality in women’s sports, she sometimes wished he’d ease up with the social media posts.

Now, though, she thinks of how even that online excess spoke to his determination to help oft-marginalized people feel like they had a voice.

And his influence helps explain how Sowers, 35, became a living embodiment of that notion as the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl two seasons ago with the San Francisco 49ers.

(The fact they were beaten by the Chiefs made for some interesting family dynamics. Since her twin sister, Liz, was crying after the game, Katie said, older sister Stephanie, a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon of Kansas City, playfully taunted her by asking if she could “have some tears to drink.”)

Such divided allegiances faded out the last few months, though, when Katie enhanced her resume coaching with the Chiefs during training camp in St. Joseph.

Between the opportunity itself and the chance to be with family more, it was a development she called “life-changing.” And one she figures her dad appreciates even if he hasn’t been tangibly present for it.

“I know he always liked seats that were up higher,” she said, smiling, during a Zoom call on Tuesday. “So I think he has a pretty good view now.”

Along with the support of her mother, Bonnie, his view back in the day was the foundation for Sowers’ improbable odyssey to the NFL from the largely Mennonite mid-Kansas community of Hesston, population 3,803.

By the time she was 8 years old, Katie was relentlessly writing in journals about her love of the game, including that her favorite part was “tacolilng” (aka, tackling) and that she was good enough to “make a touchdown in one catch” when playing at home.

Maybe that football fever would have fizzled out soon thereafter if not for the encouragement of their parents, who got what Katie called “real” helmets and shoulder pads for Christmas when they were about 10. Instead, the girls received what she in 2018 called the “unconditional love” to compel them towards their own unique ways and identities.

Long story short, a more formal playing career started in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with the West Michigan Mayhem of the Women’s Football Alliance. She was joined by twin Liz there, on Team USA and later with the Kansas City Titans, among other endeavors.

And they were reunited last spring coaching when Katie served as an assistant to Liz as she guided Ottawa University to the inaugural NAIA Flag Football national championship last spring. It’s their hope now that the emergence of flag football for girls and women around the nation will help build the traditional game further.

Indeed, as she awaits the next phase of her NFL coaching career, Sowers soon will return to help coach Ottawa after her summer with the Chiefs — with whom she coached through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship that launched her NFL career in Atlanta and led to four seasons with the 49ers.

The program, she said, has been a “huge part of my life,” leading both to deep experiences in and of themselves but also to connections and a trajectory toward yet more equitable opportunities ahead.

All out of a relationship that required some happenstance.

When Sowers arrived in Kansas City a few years ago after getting her master’s degree at Central Missouri, she coached youth girls basketball. That’s how she met former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli through his daughter, Mia, just as he was moving to Atlanta as an assistant general manager. She came to consider Pioli a second father figure who helped her into a pioneering role.

When she began her internship in Atlanta, Sowers attended the NFL Combine and saw virtually no other women around. Within a few years, she said, “there were women everywhere” … at least in a general sense including Tampa Bay assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

For that matter, she said, it’s no coincidence women have been on staffs of teams in the last two Super Bowls.

“And I’m not saying it’s because the women are on the staff …” she said. “I’m saying that the organizations know how to do things the right way, and know how to treat their players (and staffs), know the importance of diversity, the importance of equality. And the players see that. And the more you empower others, the more people are wanting to empower themselves, and you see that in the success on the field.”

She saw plenty of that in her experience with the Chiefs, with whom she helped coach tight ends after spending the last few years with receivers in San Francisco.

Perhaps no one stood out in a more that way than coach Andy Reid, “the best to ever do it,” as she posted recently on Twitter.

She’d heard great things about him over the years. But she still was dazzled to see him up close, including in such simple ways as how he looks at people and uses his tone of voice to get “buy-in” and the way he motivates players not with fear but by creating a desire not to let him down.

And how, reminiscent of her dad, he inspires people to be “true to who they are.”

That’s an important element to Sowers, the first openly gay person to coach in the Super Bowl.

While that topic wasn’t broached on the Zoom call Tuesday, it still bears mention for reasons she has articulated eloquently in the past. She once told Outsports that “the more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

Moreover, as she told The Star in 2018, part of aspiring to be a great coach and leader who hopes to become an NFL head coach is to live the integrity of being authentic and to “feel real.”

Toward that end, she hopes that in the near future a woman can take the next step of becoming a head position coach.

But while she’s had her share of firsts, it’s more imperative to her that those aren’t lasts than that she be the next.

And that she keeps setting an example to help others pursue whatever they want to do or be — a mighty fine way to honor family tradition.