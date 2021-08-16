Kansas City Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Two plays stood out for Chiefs’ offensive line in that preseason opener
Offensive line performance? Check. Defensive front pressure? Check. No injuries? Check.
The Chiefs ticked those important boxes in their preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night. And as a bonus, they even got a late touchdown drive from reserve quarterback Shane Buechele to win the game.
On today’s episode of our daily SportsBeat KC pod, Star beat writer Sam MCDowell and columnist Vahe Gregorian break down the game, identify the standouts and recall some not-so-stellar moments. Let’s start with the offensive line: five players suited up for the Chiefs for the first time and looked solid, especially on two plays in particular.
Story links:
The Chiefs’ new offensive line can convert the boring way and that’s a compliment
Why Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle deserves a closer look in prime time
Chiefs 19, 49ers 16: What we learned Saturday night
Five players who stood out in Chiefs’ preseason opener
First report card of the (pre)season is in: Good enough in San Francisco
Comments