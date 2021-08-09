How 2 men changed the Kansas City Chiefs’ D-line + other takeaways from hot day at camp

On the first carry, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire tried to find a crease just inside the right tackle, but he was greeted with congestion. One play later, opposite side, same result.

As the first-string offensive line swapped out with the top reserves, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy turned to the former group, escalated the volume of his voice and let a few choice words fly.

Asked later about the details of what he said, Bieniemy quipped, “I don’t know if I can say that message right now.”

The Chiefs endured their most difficult day of this 2021 training camp at Missouri Western State on Monday — long, hot, humid. But it began particularly difficult for the offense.

Defensive linemen Chris Jones, Khalen Saunders and Jarran Reed resided too often in the backfield, blowing up running plays and disrupting timing routes.

The full-padded practice spanned more than two hours.

“At the end of the day, these are the days that help to develop championship teams. It’s hot. You’re tired. We’ve been beating up on each other for the past few weeks,” Bieniemy said. “But these are the days you look back upon that help define the character of the team.”

To be fair, the offense was placed in precarious situations to open the session. They began a red-zone drill facing third and 7. They began a long-drive drill from their own 1-yard line.

At one point, they ran 12 straight plays, snap after snap after snap, without reprieve.

“When it’s hot, these are the days you wanna be out there because it’s kind of a test to see where you’re at,” receiver Mecole Hardman said. “You don’t look forward to it, but it’s days like these when like, it’s time to work today. ... It’s the kind of day you gotta push through.”

That’s the point of it all, of course. What better preparation for the demands of the 17 weeks that await?

“It’s easy to tap out. It’s easy to give in,” Bieniemy said. “We have to find a way to dig into our core and help us show that regardless of how physically or mentally tired I am, I gotta find a way to strain to finish for the next play.”

PARTICIPATION REPORT

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who dealt with an unknown ailment Sunday, and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (knee) returned to practice Monday.

Rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh left practice late in the session and spent a few minutes in the medical tent before walking up the hill under his own power. The Chiefs later announced Kaindoh suffered a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (bone bruise) and offensive lineman Darryl Williams (reserve/COVID-19 list) were not present on the practice field.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (concussion protocol), offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), running back Darrel Williams (knee), tight end Evan Baylis (ankle), defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) and rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee) worked off to the side with trainers in a rehabilitation area.

Remmers has now missed eight straight practices since suffering his injury.

OBSERVATIONS