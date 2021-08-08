Real football on horizon. Here’s how the KC Chiefs will handle their preseason games

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid chatted briefly with quarterback Patrick Mahomes Saturday as training camp began for select players at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The entire team reports on Monday. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are less than a week away from suiting up for a real football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Well, as real as it gets given the scaled-down version of the NFL preseason, which is an important part of the evaluation process leading to roster trimmings.

While there will be game planning in the coming days, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also wants to keep focus on practices.

“We’ll do that in a couple of days,” Reid said Sunday of shifting attention to the 49ers. “We’ve got another padded practice (Monday), then we have an unpadded practice, a day off, another padded practice, and then we’re rolling from there. We still have a little bit of time.”

As for what to expect in the first preseason game, which kicks off a 7:30 p.m. Central time Saturday, Reid points out the team’s goal is to get a look at the entire roster.

“We taper all these plays that we have in down, so the guys can get out there and function,” he said. “And we’ll try to get everybody in the game and working.”

There will be an adjustment, however.

Starting this year, the NFL transitions from a four-game preseason schedule to three games.

In past years, the first and second games are when starters see limited action and are out of the game by the second quarter. The third game is normally viewed as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, as starters normally play into the third quarter before giving way to backups.

As for the fourth game, which signals when a majority of starters are either resting or not dressed, the game is important for players fighting for the final roster spot.

So, how will the Chiefs handle the shorter preseason schedule?

“I’ll keep it relatively the same that we would through three games,” Reid said. “Again, we want to try and get evaluations on the guys here. Now, there are cuts that take place every Tuesday after the game, so you want to make sure you’re not letting guys go that you think can help you.”

The first roster cut from 90 to 85 players occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, with the second trimming from 85 to 80 players the following Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Chiefs will establish the initial 53-player roster for the regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, the Chiefs’ second-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, shouldn’t have to worry too much about losing a roster spot.

But the Missouri product wants to show he is crisp in his assignments and physical at the point of attack in his first preseason action, a game he looks forward to suiting up for as a professional athlete.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Bolton, who has rotated with the first- and second-team defensive units throughout training camp. “I’m very excited being here with the Kansas City Chiefs organization, playing for the state. (I’m a) small-town kid, I never thought this would happen, so I’m excited for my first game ever. I kind of got the Pee-Wee butterflies, so I’m ready to get it going.”

Rookie guard Trey Smith, the Chiefs’ sixth-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, echoed his defensive teammate on playing in his first game in the team’s uniform.

“It’s something that will be a special event,” said Smith, who has emerged in training camp as the likely starter at right guard. “At the end of the day, I got to rely on my coaching and what we learned here, and just apply it in the game and use it in a live situation.”