Tyreek Hill leaves field early during Kansas City Chiefs’ first camp practice in pads

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch during Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joseph on Thursday. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Early into the Chiefs’ first full pads practice of training camp on Tuesday morning in St. Joseph, starting wide receiver Tyreek Hill was already taking them off.

Barely half an hour into practice, Hill went to the sidelines. He spent around 15 minutes lifting weights in the medical tent and then on the sidelines before putting the pads back on and walking out of practice just before 10 a.m.

After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid said Hill’s exit was to err on the side of caution.

“Tyreek Hill has a little bit of knee tendonitis, we’re just (going to) kind of pump the brakes on it,” Reid said. “It just showed up today, so we backed off on it.”

With Hill out, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman all worked with the ones in three-receiver sets.

Other players sidelined by injuries were safety Juan Thornhill (groin strain), cornerback Chavarius Ward, whose eye flared up after it was poked, wide receiver Chad Williams (groin strain), tight end Nick Keizer and tackle Mike Remmers (both with back spasms) and running back Darwin Thompson (COVID-19 protocols).

This story will be updated