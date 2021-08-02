The Chiefs offense can’t be good every day. Watch us discuss why on SportsBeat Live

The Chiefs have one of the best offenses in the NFL — if not the best. It didn’t look that way on Monday at training camp. Patrick Mahomes tossed a pair of interceptions over a three-play stretch and other breakdowns had offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy calling the day “not perfect.”

Hear from Bieniemy on our SportsBeat Live show from Missouri Western along with beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope. They’ll tell you what they saw, what they liked and who’s playing well. Also, you’ll hear from wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. He spent the previous two years with the Green Bay Packers. He’s also a former Blue Springs High star trying to stick with the team he cheered for growing up.

Join is in the conversation with your questions and comments. We kick off at 3 p.m. Monday.