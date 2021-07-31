Kansas City Chiefs
With 4 days of camp practice in the books, KC Chiefs’ Andy Reid pleased with effort
On and off rain didn’t dampen the Kansas City Chiefs’ spirits Saturday morning on the fourth day of full team practice of training camp.
Instead, the team worked through the wet conditions for a little more than two hours, leaving head coach Andy Reid impressed with the effort.
“It was great work today, as it has been with the last four,” Reid said after practice. “We’ve had a variety of elements we’ve been able to work with. Today was great because we got to work with a wet ball.”
Reid pointed out practicing in wet conditions forces the players to concentrate more and eliminate mistakes.
“I thought the guys did a good job of that with the rain,” Reid said.
Saturday’s on-field work signaled the Chiefs are one more practice away from donning pads, which will mark the first occasion of training camp.
The team had to undergo a five-day acclimation period, which includes conditioning, meaning Monday’s practice (the team is off Sunday) will be the last of the span with players in helmets, shorts and no pads.
Tuesday is the big day, and Reid said he and his players are eyeing it.
“They’re working through this and doing a nice job as they go with it,” Reid said. “Inevitably, they look forward to getting the pads on down the road.”
Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agreed.
“Next week, we’re going to pads on and I’m looking forward to that,” said Duvernay-Taridif, who returns to football after opting out in 2020 to join the frontline fight against COVID-19. “I think it’s really when you know where you’re at.”
The Chiefs take a well-deserved day off Sunday, then return to the field for five straight days of practice Monday through Friday.
PARTICIPATION REPORT
Linebacker Ben Niemann left Saturday practice because of what Reid called a tweaked hamstring injury.
Right tackle Mike Remmers (back spasms) and running back Darwin Thompson (reserve/COVID-19 list) did not practice Saturday.
For a fourth straight day, offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), safety Armani Watts (foot), rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee) and tight end Nick Keizer (back spasms) worked off to the side with trainers at the rehabilitation area.
Long and Watts remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Herring and Keizer are on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
Tight end Travis Kelce, who didn’t practice Friday because of back and hip tightness, was on the field Saturday. While Kelce didn’t do much, he is making strides.
“He’s getting better,” Reid said.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hamstring) was limited to the stretching and conditioning phase of practice. Hitchens suffered the injury Wednesday.
With long snapper James Winchester back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs waived long snapper Drew Scott.
OBSERVATIONS
- With Remmers out, the Chiefs turned to rookie Lucas Niang at right tackle. Niang, who technically is a rookie after opting out in 2020, became the third rookie on the offensive line joining center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith. During full team drills, Niang held his own on passing plays against defensive ends Chris Jones and Frank Clark, and even Derick Nnadi, who lined up wide on a play. Right guard Trey Smith stifled a blitzing LB Willie Gay in the B-gap on another pass play.
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced a sick sidearm throw during full team drills. Chris Jones got in the backfield with a bull rush on Lucas Niang. Mahomes, though, slid under the rush, scrambled to right and threw the sidearm pass on the move, connecting with Tyreek Hill across middle of field.
- After Niemann left and with Hitchens on the mend, the Chiefs turned to Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr. and rotated Dorian O’Daniel with Darius Harris in the 4-3 base. Bolton introduced himself to second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire during 7-on-7 drills with a hit along the left sideline. The thump jarred Edward-Helaire’s helmet loose.
- Mahomes connected deep with wide receiver Byron Pringle during 7-on-7 drills. Pringle got behind the coverage after beating cornerback Charvarius Ward.
- Backup quarterback Chad Henne continued his strong showing in camp with another good day. He and tight end Jody Fortson have chemistry, as the two connected multiple times during the Saturday morning practice.
- Safety Juan Thornhill almost secured an interception during team drills. That was the good, but he was also beat deep when he mistimed a leap, which allowed the ball to get behind him into the waiting arms of Mecole Hardman.
