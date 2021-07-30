SportsBeat KC: Day 2 of full-squad Chiefs camp is about Chris Jones (and Pilates)

Defensive end Chris Jones is showing his flexibility at the Chiefs’ 2021 training camp in St. Joseph. The Star

The Chiefs worked through the heat on the second day of full-squad training camp and are beginning to work out the kinks now, too.

The defense seemed ahead of the offense this week, and defensive end Chris Jones moved well in his new position. You’ll hear from Jones in this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, including some of the changes he made during the offseason. Also, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire feels ready to make big strides in his second season, and tells us why.

KC Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell share some best highlights from practice in this show, which started out as a SportsBeat Live stream Thursday. Our next show is slated for 3 p.m. Friday here at Kansascity.com/sports.

