Kansas City Chiefs aren’t changing name. But they’re putting Warpaint out to pasture

Three days after Cleveland’s baseball team announced it will be switching its name from the Indians to the Guardians, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan reiterated the Chiefs have no plans to change their name.

They will, however, distance themselves from a tradition involving Native American imagery.

The Chiefs will no longer have Warpaint, a horse ridden by a Chiefs cheerleader, on the field on game days.

Warpaint, a fixture at home games for decades, is being retired.

“We feel like it’s time to retire Warpaint,” Donovan said at training camp Monday. “A lot of reasons for that, but we feel like it’s the right thing to do. Warpaint won’t be running at Arrowhead anymore.”

The original Warpaint dates back to the team’s home at Municipal Stadium. Then, a man in a headdress would ride the horse across the field after touchdowns.

Over the past several years, the Chiefs have altered some of their connections to Native Americans, the result of ongoing conversations with an American Indian working group. Last year, the team banned headdresses and face paint that depicted American Indian culture.

Those conversations, however, have not centered on a name change.

“Obviously we knew about the Cleveland decision a year-plus ago,” said Donovan, referring to Cleveland’s initial announcement of their intentions to change their name. “We knew this was going to happen. (It) doesn’t really change our approach. ...

“We’ll continue to take the path that we’ve taken — educating ourselves, educating our fans, creating opportunities to create awareness.”