You can get your COVID-19 vaccine at the Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Before Arrowhead Stadium welcomes back its primary tenant to full-capacity crowds this fall, another prominent guest will play in front of one.

And the Chiefs are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Working with city officials, the Chiefs are making plans to have a COVID-19 vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium when country music star Garth Brooks hosts a concert there on Aug. 7.

“We’re going to continue to take every single opportunity we can to create vaccination opportunities,” Chiefs team president Mark Donovan said Monday during a press conference in St. Joseph at the onset of training camp.

Arrowhead Stadium previously served as a vaccination site in the spring. Asked about the possibility of using the venue for vaccines on Sundays during Chiefs season, Donovan said. “Not sure we’re going to be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well.”

Arrowhead Stadium renovations

After replacing the upper and lower level seats inside Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs are replacing the club level seats this season.

But the project won’t be completed by Week 1.

Donovan said they ordered the new gold seats from a company forced to shut down during the pandemic, delaying their arrival. As a result, the club level will initially feature a mixture of new gold seats, old gold seats and even some other colored seats.

The team expects to have the remainder of the new seats by the end of the season. The project cost more than $2 million, Donovan said.

Additionally, the Chiefs will have a new home locker room.

And lastly, in a nearly $9 million project, the Chiefs will unveil a renovation of their Hall of Honor.

“Something we really haven’t talked a whole lot about because we really want the players and coaches to be the first to see it,” Donovan said.