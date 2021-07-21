SportsBeat KC: It’s a huge week for Kansas City Chiefs, with training camp set to begin

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs training camp begins Friday at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, and storylines abound.

Who lines up on the right side of the offense line? How will the defensive end rotation work? Position battles, impact newcomers, it all begins when the quarterbacks and first-year players report Friday. The full squad arrives next week.

This episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast previews Chiefs camp with Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, who joing the show with host Blair Kerkhoff. We start by asking why Andy Reid-coached camps tend to be different than other teams’ camps, and then examine the value of KC’s most recent signing: defensive end Alex Okafor.

And no Chiefs conversation could be complete without mentioning Tyrann Mathieu’s contract status and Frank Clark’s legal situation.

Story links:

With camp approaching, Chiefs turn to familiar face for pass-rush help

Chiefs go camping: What look for, sleepers and more as practices loom