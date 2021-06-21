KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested for allegedly possessing Uzi gun in L.A., TMZ reports

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested late Sunday night in Los Angeles County and released on bail Monday.

TMZ reported Monday afternoon that Clark was pulled over Sunday night on a traffic stop when law enforcement discovered an Uzi firearm in a duffle bag inside the car he was driving

The charge is a felony, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records. Clark made $35,000 bail and was released at about 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, according to information on the L.A. County Sheriff’s website.

The Chiefs did not have an immediate comment on the incident.

Clark, 28, is entering his third year with the Chiefs.

This story will be updated.