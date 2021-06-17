No hard feelings: Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid extends best wishes to Le’Veon Bell

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell runs for a gain in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Former Chiefs running back Le’Veon created a social media storm last weekend with some not-so-subtle shots at Kansas City coach Andy Reid.

Bell, who joined the Chiefs in 2020 on a one-year deal, posted on Instagram that he would retire instead of playing for Reid again. He then doubled downed on Twitter, stating the reason he wouldn’t play for Reid is “because of what he (Reid) said to me.”

Days later, Reid had an opportunity to address Bell’s remarks.

Reid didn’t reveal what was allegedly said between the two, but anyone expecting fireworks might come away disappointed.

Reid took the high road.

“Listen, I really enjoyed my time with him here,” Reid said Thursday, the final day of the Chiefs’ mandatory three-day minicamp. “I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business. He had some productive downs for us.”

Bell joined the Chiefs in mid-October following his release from the New York Jets, but the former two-time All-Pro running back didn’t make the most of his time in Kansas City.

He appeared in nine games with two starts, finishing the regular season with 254 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 63 carries while sharing the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

During the Chiefs’ run to Super Bowl LV, Bell totaled two carries in the AFC Divisional Round before being declared inactive in the AFC Championship Game. While he dressed for the Super Bowl, Bell did not record a snap.

After Bell’s recent comments against Reid went public, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed surprise.

“You never like to see things like that, especially when I think highly of a guy like Le’Veon and like Coach Reid,” Kelce said Tuesday. “It was just unfortunate, but I don’t talk about other guys’ situations. I don’t know what happened between them.”

Bell, 29, remains an unrestricted free agent. Teams around the league, the Chiefs included, are wrapping up minicamp and heading into a month-long break before training camp begins in late July.

Whether another team ultimately signs Bell remains to be seen, but whatever happened in Kansas City is in the past, as far as Reid is concerned.

“I’m pulling for him in the future,” Reid said. “I mean, that’s how I roll. People say things, they say things. I move on and I wish him the best.”