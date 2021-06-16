SportsBeat KC: Duvernay-Tardif answered call for help via opt-out from Chiefs football

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is setting aside his scrubs for a Chiefs uniform in 2021.

When last seen in a Chiefs uniform, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was celebrating a Super Bowl victory. After that, he put his medical degree to use battling the COVID-19 pandemic by serving at a long-term facility outside his native Montreal.

“I think I was in the right place at the right moment, and I was able to put my medical training to use,” Duvernay-Tardif said this week.

Duvernay-Tardif recounts his year away from football, including his new pursuit of a degree in public health at Harvard, in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Also, we hear from two other Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive end Frank Clark, following the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

