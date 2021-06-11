SportsBeat KC: Chiefs OTAs done, we’re looking ahead to mandatory minicamp next week

Willie Gay Jr. and his new Chiefs teammates talk about in-person workouts after the 2020 pandemic season. The Star

The Chiefs wrapped up OTAs this week. Next stop: mandatory minicamp next week. Andy Reid and a handful of players addressed the media on Thursday and you’ll hear their comments in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s daily sports podcast hosted by Blair Kerkhoff.

Reid provides an update on Kyle Long’s knee injury and elaborates on vaccinations for players. Second-year linebacker Willie Gay reminds us how difficult OTAs and minicamp were during last year’s pandemic-influenced offseason. Newcomers Joe Thuney and Jarran Reed offer observations about their new teammates, too.

Story links:

With team leaders paving way, Chiefs don’t worry about OTA participation

The latest on Kyle Long’s injury and what it means for the Chiefs’ O-line