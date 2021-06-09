Mike Borgonzi named assistant GM: 20 promotions in Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel staff

The Chiefs announced a slew of changes and promotions within their personnel staff Wednesday morning.

Twenty, to be exact.

Of note, at least four of the names included in the raft of changes in the team’s front office have recently been mentioned as potential general managers for vacant executive spots with other NFL teams: Mike Borgonzi, Ryan Poles, Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea.

Borgonzi, who previously held the title of Chiefs director of football operations, officially becomes general manager Brett Veach’s right hand man as the Chiefs’ assistant general manager. Borgonzi is one of the longest-tenured members on the Chiefs’ personnel staff, having joined the organization as a college scouting administrator in 2009.

Poles, who recently served an assistant director of player personnel, assumes a new role as the team’s executive director of player personnel. Like Borgonzi, he joined the team’s personnel department in 2009 as a scouting assistant before being elevated to a position of greater responsibility.

Poles was previously reportedly linked this offseason as a finalist for the then-vacant Carolina Panthers general manager position.

Tilis and Shea, both of whom Veach credits for the team’s ability to navigate the salary cap, had vice president titles added to their positions.

Tilis, who served as the Chiefs’ director of football administration, is now their vice president of football operations. Shea goes from being the Chiefs’ football operations counsel and personnel executive to vice president of football operations/team counsel.

Here are the remaining 16 title changes within the Chiefs’ personnel department:

Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel

Ryne Nutt – Senior Director of College Scouting

Tim Terry – Senior Director of Pro Personnel

Trey Koziol – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive

Pat Sperduto – Senior College Scouting Executive

Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive

David Hinson – Senior College Scouting Executive

Greg Castillo – College Scouting Coordinator / Area Scout

Jason Lamb – Area Scout

Cassidy Kaminski – Area Scout

Ricky Seale – NFS Scout

Jalen Myrick – Pro Scout

Kunal Tanna – Player Personnel Assistant

Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant

Ryan Weese – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern

Lastly, the Chiefs unveiled their new Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Program as a commitment to “diversity and inclusion.”

According to the Chiefs, the program seeks to “expand NFL front office career opportunities for women by annually hiring female candidates into the club’s personnel department.”

Madison Aponte and Ashley Smith are this year’s fellowship participants.