With team leaders paving way, Kansas City Chiefs didn’t worry about OTA participation

The Chiefs wrapped up their ninth of 10 days’ worth of organized team activities, or OTAs, on Thursday.

Unlike some teams around the league, where attendance hasn’t been stellar for the voluntary workouts, the Chiefs enjoyed a good showing, including 81 of 90 players being present for the start of Phase II of the NFL’s offseason workout program in May.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid cited a single factor when asked why his players, for the most part, have participated.

“Just our leaders,” Reid said. “That’s what I attribute it to. We have leaders on both sides of the ball, guys that like to get better and work together.”

As Reid points out, team leaders like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, safety Tyrann Matheiu and defensive tackle Chris Jones, among others, set the example by being present. And with other players following their lead, the Chiefs never had to worry about whether they’d have enough players on hand to do their essential on-field work.

OTAs are a critical tool for coaching staffs and players alike. In KC, the Chiefs introduced the team’s rookies to their schemes; the on-field work included install periods during team-related drills.

The 10 voluntary days of OTAs also annually allows new veteran players, such as Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, an opportunity to familiarize themselves with their new teammates.

“The locker room is really a hard-working group,” said Thuney, who joined the Chiefs on a five-year deal during the offseason after five years with the New England Patriots. “I think everyone just wants to try and take steps and make progress, myself included.

“It’s been great being out on the field with those guys and I’m looking forward to some more of it.”

Thuney and his new teammates will get more time together soon. After concluding OTAs Friday, the team has a mandatory three-day minicamp June 15-17.

Given the strong turnout during the voluntary portion of their offseason workout program, the Chiefs should be in good shape when attendance becomes mandatory.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

The Chiefs went through on-field work Thursday without wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, offensive lineman Kyle Long, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive end Demone Harris, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Long suffered a knee injury Wednesday, so his absence wasn’t a surprise.

Duvernay-Tardif, who wasn’t present during any of this spring’s three days of OTA media availability, is expected to be in KC for next week’s three-day minicamp.

“He’ll be here for the mandatory camp,” Reid said.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Deandre Baker and defensive lineman Malik Herring were present Thursday but didn’t have their helmets with them.

Safety Juan Thornhill, who was on the field without his helmet in the previous two OTA media availability sessions, returned to work in some capacity Thursday.

OBSERVATIONS

The Chiefs’ media rules during OTAs prohibit the reporting of personnel groupings (first- or second- or third-team units), specific formations/alignments, trick plays, situational plays and statistics.

What are allowed, however, are general observations about head-turning and notable plays. Here are some of those observations:

• The Chiefs appeared to focus on the short to intermediate passing game throughout Thursday’s on-field team drills. During 7-on-7 drills, Kelce made a nice juggling catch across the middle.

• Wide receiver Byron Pringle had two impressive catches in traffic across the middle during team drills, with both throws coming from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

• Second-year cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had a nice pass breakup across the middle of the field by reaching around wide receiver Chris Finke to knock down a pass during team drills.

• In what appeared to be the longest passing play of the day during 11-on-11 drills, backup quarterback Chad Henne found a streaking Tyreek Hill in the end zone. It was a beautifully thrown pass, and Hill got behind cornerback Chris Lammons to make the reception.