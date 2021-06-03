SportsBeat KC: What Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid said about possible 20-0 Chiefs season

We hear from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

The Chiefs are now in Phase 3 of their offseason program. There’s no live contact, so this is a time for the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs to make plays. It’s also a time for in-person meetings and classroom instruction, which makes it vital for rookies and other newcomers, including coaches.

The Chiefs provided updates with reporters Thursday. Coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and star QB Patrick Mahomes all took to the stage. As you might expect, Mahomes’ goal of a 20-0 record got plenty of attention, as did the new faces on the team’s offensive line and how the defense is emphasizing effort in the red zone.

On today’s episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, you’ll get to hear what they had to say.