Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has no worries about his surgically repaired toe

Chiefs’ quarterbacks Shane Buechele (6) and Patrick Mahomes (15) loosened up during day 6 of the Chiefs OTAs at the team’s training facility on Thursday, June 3, in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Limitations? What limitations?

There’s no such thing as far as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ surgically repaired toe is concerned. Not to hear the superstar signal-caller tell it, anyway.

“If there was a game, I’d be able to play in it,” Mahomes said Thursday, which marked the sixth day of the team’s voluntary organized team activities (OTAs).

Mahomes has been on the practice field for five of those days — he missed one day last week because of his charity golf tournament in Hawaii — and Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously categorized the quarterback as “full-go” for OTAs.

Mahomes underwent surgery after Super Bowl LV and the original projection had him being ready for full practices by training camp in late July.

Mahomes, however, said in April that he was “ahead of schedule,” leading to his current status of practicing without limitations and declaring himself game-ready if the Chiefs played now.

But the Chiefs aren’t playing now, of course: The regular season remains months away. In the meantime, Mahomes continues to go through his post-surgical rehabilitation, which includes strengthening his toe under the watchful eye of the Chiefs athletic training staff led by Rick Burkholder.

And in that, it’s so far, so good. No apparent setbacks.

“It’s good to be able to get out there earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs have one more set of OTAs on June 8-11 before closing out Phase III of their offseason workout program with a three-day mandatory minicamp June 15-17. The team will then have a little more than a month-long break before training camp, which is scheduled to begin in late July.

Barring a setback, Mahomes will continue participating fully in preparation for the regular season.