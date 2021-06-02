SportsBeat KC: 20-0 for 2021 Chiefs? The quest for perfection is there on the table

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in warmups prior to the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. AP

So, 20-0?

What an accomplishment that would be, the greatest season in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes tossed it out there last weekend in an interview at his charity golf tournament in Hawaii — not as a bold statement or declaration, but in the context of wanting to set a team rather than personal record.

On today’s episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, KC Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff in discussing the difficulty of the task and other Chiefs-related topics, including the importance of new defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

