SportsBeat KC: You know about Mahomes’ toe. Focus on these Chiefs’ OTA story lines

Let's talk new Chiefs guard Kyle Long.

Patrick Mahomes’ turf toe injury figures to limit his availability during organized teams activities that begin Tuesday, and that will be a national storyline for the Chiefs.

But the real news will be found on the offensive and defensive lines. We’ll start to get a sense of how those stack up over the next few weeks.

It’s spring-football time for NFL teams, and no AFC team will be more interesting to follow than the two-time Super Bowl Chiefs. They have fewer questions than most teams and are considered the conference favorite once again.

But there’s work to do. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell deliver the preview in this episode of The Star’s daily podcast, SportsBeat KC.

