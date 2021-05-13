SportsBeat KC: The Kansas City Chiefs look forward to the challenge of 2021 schedule

The Chiefs are favored to win a third straight AFC title in 2021. Associated Press file photo

You knew the opponents. Now you know the dates and kickoff times for the Chiefs’ 2021 schedule.

Any surprises?

On today’s episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell break down 17 games’ worth of an NFL schedule. One take: The Chiefs are favored to win a third straight AFC title and sixth straight division crown. They don’t look at the slate for soft spots or opportunities.

Indeed, they look forward to the challenge of playing (fill in opponent).

After a break, we discuss the Colts’ signing of tackle Eric Fisher, and the one-day contract presented to Tamba Hali and to make official his retirement as a forever-member of the franchise.

Story links:

