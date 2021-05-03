SportsBeat KC: Most needs met with Chiefs’ draft. Here’s what Reid, Veach, players say

What will Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton bring to the Chiefs? Associated Press file photo

The NFL Draft is in the books and six newcomers have joined the Chiefs. On today’s SportsBeat KC, we hear from some and about all of them.

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey were the team’s top two selections, both in the second round. Joining the draft class after that were Florida State defensive end Josh Kaindoh, Duke tight end Noah Gray, Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell and Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Andy Reid kicks off today’s show by commenting on the first two selections. General manager Brett Veach sums up the draft, too, and in between you’ll hear from Bolton and Humphrey.

