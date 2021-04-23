SportsBeat KC: Chiefs GM Brett Veach dropped draft hints Friday. Then he dropped a bomb

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh meet after a field goal during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Baltimore Ravens in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

No wonder the Chiefs’ Friday media opportunity with general manager Brett Veach was delayed several times.

About 90 minutes after Veach spoke in generalities about the NFL Draft, word leaked that the Chiefs had acquired offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for KC’s first-round draft pick next week, No. 31 overall. Several other draft picks were involved, too.

It’s a wonder Veach didn’t let out a chuckle (or more of a hint) during the interview that something big was in the offing. It’s a huge move for the Chiefs. Left tackle was their priority since they released Eric Fisher, whose absence at the Super Bowl was painfully glaring in the Chiefs’ loss to Tampa Bay.

Veach talked about more than the tackle position Friday. You’ll also hear what he says about drafting a wide receiver, singling out Byron Pringle as someone they’ll count on next season. Also discussed: the prospect of trading up, one position the team isn’t scouting, and the unique draft challenges created by the pandemic.

Not discussed: An impending trade for Orlando Brown. Have a listen.

Story links:

Chiefs pull big trade for new left tackle. Details of the deal for Orlando Brown

Three keys to keeping the Chiefs on track starting with the NFL Draft