SportsBeat KC: Discussing charges in Britt Reid crash. And could Chiefs boycott OTAs?

FILE- In a June 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is shown. Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl. Jackson County prosecutors announced the charges Monday, April 12, 2021, against Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. Prosecutors allege Reid was driving about 84 mph and had a blood-alcohol level of .113 about a half-hour after the crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4. Police say his truck slammed into two cars stopped along an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ training facility. Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, suffered a traumatic brain injury. (AP Photo) AP

Earlier this week, former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was charged with DWI following a crash two months ago that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, news reporter Glenn Rice joins Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell, KC Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff in discussing the story and where it goes from here.

After a break, Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope brings us up to date on the latest team and NFL news. A handful of teams have announced they’re opting out of voluntary offseason workouts, or OTAs, because of COVID-19 concerns. Is this something the Chiefs’ players are considering?

Also, with another mock draft on the horizon, who could the Chiefs be targeting with the No. 31 overall selection?

