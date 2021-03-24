Melvin Ingram’s free-agent visit with Kansas City Chiefs ends without a deal in place

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram late in the second quarter of Thursday’s football game on December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

Free-agent defensive end Melvin Ingram’s stopover in Kansas City came and went.

The Chiefs hosted the veteran Wednesday on a visit, but it concluded without the two sides agreeing on a contract, a source confirmed with The Star. The NFL Network first reported the news.

Had the 31-year-old Ingram signed, he would have provided an intriguing option to line up opposite of Frank Clark. Since entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick with the Chargers, Ingram has totaled 49 sacks and 108 quarterback hits en route to three Pro Bowl selections.

The Chiefs have a need at pass rusher with Tanoh Kpassagnon and Alex Okafor on the market as unrestricted free agents. The team brought back defensive end Taco Charlton on a one-year deal at the start of free agency last week.

Ingram is the second free agent who has left without a deal in place after visiting the Chiefs. Cornerback K’Waun Williams met with KC earlier in the week before reportedly re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs have been pursuing unrestricted free agents to bolster their roster. They previously went after tackle Trent Williams, who re-signed with the 49ers, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Chiefs missed out on the aforementioned players, they made a splash with the addition of guard Joe Thuney, who was widely regarded as one of the top offensive linemen available on the market this offseason. They also added guard Kyle Long and tight end Blake Bell at the start of free agency.

The Chiefs currently have $21.9 million in available cap space, according to spotrac.com.