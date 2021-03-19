SportsBeat KC: Willing to play anywhere? New Chiefs linemen Thuney and Long say yes

Kyle Long is glad to be a Chief. Associated Press file photo

The Chiefs used free agency this week to address their biggest need, signing coveted offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Kyle Long. Both players had spent their careers with one team, Thuney with the Patriots, Long with the Bears.

Now they’ll be protecting Patrick Mahomes.

Thuney has played most of his snaps at left guard. He’s started all 80 games in his career and was a second-team All-Pro in 2019. Long was a three-time Pro Bowler who retired after the 2019 season. Howie Long’s son stayed in shape and came out of retirement to play for the Chiefs.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast episode, you’ll hear from Thuney and Long, who took questions from reporters Thursday.

