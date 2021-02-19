NFL shared wonderful highlight reel of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ best plays of 2020

The bomb to Tyreek Hill against the Chargers made the cut. So did the game-winning touchdown throw to Travis Kelce that beat the Raiders. The Rolex play against the Jets also was included.

And you know the underhand touchdown passes are in there, too.

All of those plays and many more were part of the NFL’s 7-minute video of the best plays of 2020 by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

If you are still feeling blue about the Chiefs’ coming up short of repeating as Super Bowl champions, just watch this video and remember that Mahomes can do things that most other NFL quarterbacks can’t.

This is the video, and heck, it’s easy to forget the two-point conversions the Chiefs had this season were amazing.

Do you have a favorite among those passes and runs from the season?