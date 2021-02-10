Britt Reid is no longer a Kansas City Chiefs employee as contract expires, source says

A week after he was the driver in a car crash that critically injured a young girl, Britt Reid is no longer a Kansas City Chiefs employee, a source told The Star.

ESPN first reported the news Wednesday.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, struck two cars with his pickup truck last Thursday night, injuring two young children, one of them a 5-year-old girl who is in critical condition, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Star.

The Chiefs placed Britt Reid on administrative leave earlier this week, but his contract has since expired and not been renewed, ending his employment with the organization, the source said.

Reid coached the Chiefs for eight seasons, the past two of which he served as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

Earlier Wednesday, the NFL said it will review the crash under its personal conduct policy.

A GoFundMe page for Ariel, the 5-year-old critically injured, said she has not woken up since the collision.

Two cars were stationed on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435 when a truck hit both of them, the police report said. That truck was driven by Reid, according to the search warrant application. Two kids were in the second vehicle.

A police officer said in the application for the search warrant that he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.” The officer also wrote that he observed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly admitted to the officer he had “2-3 drinks.”

Kansas City police said an investigation into the crash could take weeks. Police seized Britt Reid’s cellphone as part of the investigation, court records show.

Reid had surgery after the accident and did not travel with the team to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.