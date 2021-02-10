SportsBeat KC: Honoring and remembering our friend and colleague, Terez A. Paylor

At home in the press box at Super Bowl LIV in Miami in February 2020, Terez Paylor, left, jokes around with Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and other members of The Star’s contingent on hand to cover the Chiefs’ championship victory over the 49ers.

On today’s episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, we remember Terez Paylor, the former Kansas City Star sportswriter who left us much too soon. He died Tuesday at age 37.

The tributes from across the journalism world have been overwhelming, and today some of his former colleagues at The Star got together on a Zoom call to recall what we loved and admired most about Terez.

You’ll hear from Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and Blair Kerkhoff. We could have talked to dozens more who worked with Terez during his 12 years at The Star, or three years at Yahoo Sports. Everyone has a fond memory.

These are ours.

