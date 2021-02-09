Kansas City Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave as crash probe continues

The Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two young children, on administrative leave.

Kansas City police said the crash happened Thursday night when a truck driven by Reid struck two vehicles stationed on the side of an entrance ramp to I-435 near the Chiefs’ practice facility.

“Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

“Ariel” is the 5-year-old child who was seriously injured in the wreck. Dispatchers said she was “in and out” of consciousness as she was transported to an area hospital, where she remained in critical condition early this week, according to police.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay for medical costs had raised more than $400,000 as of Tuesday evening.

According to a search warrant application obtained by The Star, a KCPD officer noted “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from (Reid)” and that his eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” according to the search warrant.

Police say an investigation into details of the crash could take weeks to complete.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, did not make the trip to Tampa, Florida to participate in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, which the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Vikings.

The Star’s Sam McDowell, Anna Spoerre and Glenn Rice contributed to this report.