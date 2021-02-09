Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo toe surgery Wednesday, source says

Two days after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his turf toe injury would be evaluated before he and the team would consider a medical procedure, a decision has been made.

Mahomes will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the injury, a source confirmed to The Star on Tuesday.

The NFL Network first reported the news, noting Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist, would perform the procedure to repair a torn plantar plate in Mahomes’ foot — an injury commonly known as turf toe.

Mahomes appeared to suffer the injury in the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round.

In the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV, Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for a 52.3 passer rating. He also gained 33 yards rushing on five carries.

The Chiefs’ signal-caller, who was under intense pressure from the Buccaneers’ defense the entire game, said during his post-game news conference that the toe injury did not affect his performance, though he was seen limping at times after plays.

“I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it,” Mahomes said. “If you’re playing football, you have to battle through injuries.”

Mahomes’ surgery comes as the Chiefs enter another busy offseason. It’s a common time for players across the league to seek out medical procedures as a means of addressing ailments they incurred during the season.

In a normal year, when an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not an issue, the Chiefs’ next team gathering would typically arrive in late April with the official start of their offseason workout program. It remains to be seen if that in-person work will take place this year after being shelved in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.