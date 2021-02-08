Chiefs’ Britt Reid had surgery after car crash; young girl still in critical condition

Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid had surgery after the car crash that also injured two young children, one of them critically, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday.

A 5-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition with a brain injury, Kansas City police confirmed. The family of the young girl started a GoFundMe page for the girl’s mother that had raised $320,000 as of noon Monday.

On Monday, a day after losing the Super Bowl, Andy Reid was asked if he had spoken to Britt, his son, since the crash.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Yeah, I have,” Andy Reid replied. “My heart goes out to the young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that, so I have concerns obviously on both sides. Britt did have surgery; he’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

After the game Sunday, in which the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 in Tampa, Fla., Reid opened his news conference with a statement, saying in part, “My heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

Kansas City police said the crash happened Thursday night, when a truck driven by Reid struck two vehicles stationed on the side of an entrance ramp to I-435 near the Chiefs’ practice facility.

According to a search warrant application obtained by The Star, a KCPD officer noted “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from (Reid)” and that his eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” according to the search warrant.

Police say an investigation into details of the crash could take weeks to complete.

Britt Reid did not make the trip to Tampa Bay.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Glenn Rice contributed to this report.