SportsBeat KC: The Chiefs picked a lousy time (Super Bowl LV) to play their worst game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

This Chiefs took a 3-0 lead against Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but it was all downhill from there. Penalties, turnovers, poor execution — you name it, the Chiefs were guilty of it Sunday night.

The disappointment will last long into the offseason.

The Star’s coverage team of columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger and beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope unpacked what went wrong in a post-game episode of SportsBeat Live, presented now as a SportsBeat KC podcast. The audience came through with some great questions and comments.

