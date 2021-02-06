Some tickets remain for Super Bowl. They’re pricey, but not as expensive as last week

Prices for Super Bowl tickets have trended downward since the conference championship games, and that was to be expected.

The secondary market for get-in and premium seating was off the charts expensive, with the cheapest tickets for the game between the Chiefs and Bucs going for around $11,000.

The get-in prices for Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium had fallen to about half of that amount by Friday afternoon. The cheapest tickets were going for an average of $5,200, according to ticket search engine Ticket IQ. Online ticket company Stubhub reported tickets for as low as $4,000.

Those who are purchasing tickets are overwhelmingly from Florida, according to Stubhub. At the same time a year ago, as the Chiefs were preparing to meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Stubhub reported the cheapest ticket was $4,700.

Entering the weekend, about 1,000 tickets remained on the secondary market. Some 22,000 tickets, about one-third of the stadium, were initially made available for the game.

Earlier in the week, Chiefs president Mark Donovan didn’t specify numbers but explained the challenges of distribution after NFL players and officials from the participating teams, league and corporate interests and network partners received their shares.

“It trickles down to very, very little for a team, particularly the two participating teams,” Donovan said. “At the end of the day it’s a math problem. There aren’t enough tickets to take care of everybody.”

Donovan said the team held a lottery for season ticket-holders that included a free trip to the Super Bowl. After distributing what few they had, he said, the Chiefs discovered they had some left and made those available to season ticket-holders., as well.

“This year, like everything else, has been a unique challenge,” Donovan said.