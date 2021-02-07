How Super Bowl LV unfolded for the Kansas City Chiefs, quarter by quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs’ reign is over.

After setting a franchise record for regular-season wins (14), the Chiefs entered Super Bowl LV on Sunday looking to join an elite group of NFL franchises that repeated as champions.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, quarterback Tom Brady and a tough Buccaneers defense ruled the night. The Chiefs, who won last year’s Super Bowl, actually had more yards than Tampa Bay (350 to 340), but most came in the fourth quarter.

For Brady, he extended his records for Super Bowl victories (seven) and Super Bowl MVP awards (five). For the Chiefs, there was only a long flight back to Kansas City and time to ponder what might have been.

First quarter

7-3 Buccaneers

Highlights: Patrick Mahomes completed just 2 of 8 passes for 9 yards, but he rushed for 24 yards and the Chiefs opened the scoring on Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal. Tampa Bay answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Tom Brady’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski.

Second quarter

21-6 Buccaneers

Highlights: A penalty negated a Chiefs interception, and Tampa Bay took advantage with a touchdown pass by Brady to Gronkowski. With under a minute left in the half, two Chiefs defensive penalties opened the door to another Brady touchdown pass, this one to Antonio Brown.

Third quarter

31-9 Buccaneers

Highlights: The Chiefs took the opening kick of the second half and drove into Tampa Bay territory only to bog down and settle for a field goal. Tampa Bay answered with a touchdown drive and then intercepted Mahomes. The Buccaneers converted the turnover into a field goal for the game’s final points.

Fourth quarter

31-9 Buccaneers

Highlights: The Chiefs offense piled up 182 yards in the quarter, but came away without any points despite advancing deep into Bucs’ territory. The Chiefs turned the ball over twice on downs and Mahomes threw an interception on their final drive. Tampa Bay, content to burn time off the clock, had just 46 yards in the quarter.