Kansas City Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt will be at Super Bowl, continuing her streak

Norma Hunt will make it Number LV on Sunday.

Hunt, the widow of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the mother of team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, hasn’t missed a Super Bowl. And she will be in Tampa on Sunday to watch the Chiefs play the Patriots in Super Bow LV.

“My mother’s very excited to be headed back to the Super Bowl,” Clark Hunt said Monday, per the Associated Press. “Last year was a big one for her. It was her 54th but the first one she had been to in 50 years that the Chiefs were participating, so that was special.”

Norma Hunt, 82, is believed to be one of just four people who been in attendance at every Super Bowl.

She told The Star a year ago that being at every Super Bowl is her way of honoring the wish of her late husband, who died in 2006.

“To be honest, the streak was never all that important to me, but it was always important to Lamar,” Norma Hunt said. “He loved statistics and streaks, and it was fun for him to tell people I had seen every Super Bowl. As the numbers started to get higher and higher, I told Lamar that if he insisted on telling people I had seen every Super Bowl, then he better tell them I started when I was 8 years old! Before he passed away, he made a point to ask (sons) Clark and Daniel to keep my streak going, and they’ve done a great job making sure I get to every game.”

After seeing the Chiefs play in just two of the first 53 Super Bowls, Norma Hunt will be rooting on her family’s team for a second straight year.

And that comes after the Chiefs won a second straight Lamar Hunt Trophy for being AFC champions. Last year she sweetly kissed that trophy.

“No team in the NFL wants to wait one year to go to the Super Bowl, let alone 50,” she said last year. “It just shows how hard it is to get there and how important it is to take advantage of the opportunities when they come along.”