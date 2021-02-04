SportsBeat Live: Join us for final words on the Super Bowl. Do Chiefs make it two straight?

OK, the run-up has been different than last year. Fans haven’t flocked to Florida from Kansas City in droves. But the Super bowl excitement is bubbling again for the Chiefs, who look to make it two straight NFL championships when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

Let’s have one last conversation on SportsBeat Live with Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Melllinger, beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope and host Blair Kerkhoff. We’ll start around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

We’ll break down the game, what it will take for the Chiefs to become back-to-back champions, who could emerge as a standout you might not expect, and other topics. Join us in the conversation with your questions and comments.