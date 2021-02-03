Kansas City Chiefs’ Watkins, Bell limited during Wednesday’s practice: injury report

The Chiefs practiced Wednesday without four players.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee, ankle) weren’t surprises. But wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore continued to be absent from the team’s facilities after landing Monday on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk contacts of someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In accordance with the NFL’s safety protocols, Robinson and Kilgore must self-isolate and have five straight negative tests before being allowed to return to the team.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), both of whom missed the AFC Championship Game, were limited Wednesday.

Watkins, who hasn’t played since Week 16, expressed optimism that he would be able to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His return would be welcomed given the uncertainty surrounding Robinson.

The Chiefs’ remaining wide receivers on their active 53-player roster are Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle. The Chiefs also have Marcus Kemp and Gehrig Dieter on their practice squad, and both have been elevated for game days throughout the season for depth as needed.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (foot), rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), tackle Mike Remmers (groin), guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) all practiced fully Wednesday.

Sneed, who cleared the league’s concussion protocol, left little doubt Wednesday about his status for Sunday.

“I’m 100 percent,” he said.

Barring a setback between now and Sunday, all the players who practiced fully are on track to play without limitations.

For the Buccaneers, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice. Tampa Bay listed wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) as limited in practice Wednesday, while wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (elbow) practiced fully.