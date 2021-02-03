SportsBeat KC: Super Bowl breakdown from Tampa Bay’s perspective, game and festivities

Raymond James Stadium is ready to host the Super Bowl. The Associated Press

It’s Tampa Bay Day on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

On today’s show we visit two journalists with the Tampa Bay Times. Joey Knight covers the Bucs and breaks down the game from a Tampa Bay perspective. Also, Sharon Kennedy Wynne is the TImes’ family, entertainment and events editor. She provides a pulse of the region that is hosting the nation’s most popular championship in the most unusual of times.

Also on today’s show, Chiefs president Mark Donovan met with reporters Tuesday and said that the team and city are exploring the idea of using Arrowhead Stadium as a COVID-19 vaccination center. It was a polling place in November. Donovan also shared some thoughts about how the team and NFL are handling the reduced number of tickets for this limited-capacity Super Bowl.

Story links

What was the turning point of the Bucs’ season? Take your pick

For Super Bowl visitors, a guide to Tampa Bay’s socially distanced attractions

Arrowhead Stadium as a vaccination site in Kansas City. It could happen