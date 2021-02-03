Why the Kansas City Chiefs bring out Sammy Watkins’ best, even if stats don’t show it

The conversations about the future had included his family, his friends and even some former coaches. Sammy Watkins cast a wide net, gathering as much intel as possible last offseason before agreeing to restructure his contract to stay in Kansas City another year.

The talks encompassed a host of factors, but it seemed no matter who was on the other end, they reverted back to an identical theme.

Peace.

Watkins had experienced turbulence in Buffalo, the team that drafted him, and when he says that, he isn’t referring only to football. His life had lacked order. He had been so concerned with his statistics that he started to feel as though he’d lost his own character. That he’d lost a piece of what made him who he was.

After reflection, he’d realized Kansas City brought that back. Winning brought that back.

“Why we play this game is to win Super Bowls. It’s not for the stats. It’s not for the fame. It’s not for myself to go out there and care about stats,” Watkins said. “I think it messes up the person that I am when I focus on that.”

Statistically, Buffalo offered Watkins the best two seasons of his career. He caught 65 passes for 982 yards as a rookie. He followed with 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in his second year. Both remain career-highs.

In Buffalo, he became obsessive over the numbers. When things weren’t working there, he became depressed. His words. “I was that guy that wanted the ball,” he added.

He still does. Don’t get it twisted. But it’s moved down the rung of priorities — which, for the moment, include getting healthy for Sunday. Watkins, who has missed the first two playoff games with a calf injury, says he is “very optimistic” about playing in the Super Bowl.

“When I look back at it, I can say that I have two or three rings, and I’ll have that to back it up,” Watkins said. “I might (not) have the stats and the 10,000 yards and the Hall of Fame, but I can say, man, I have two rings or I have three rings or I have four rings. I think that puts everything in perspective.”

He’s found an ideal situation here. Watkins has played three seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs have played in three AFC Championship Games and will play in their second Super Bowl this weekend.

He’s surrounded by unique talent — Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce produced the best receiving tandem in the NFL this season in terms of yards. Still, when he’s been on the field, he’s been a factor. It was actually Watkins who led the Chiefs in receiving last postseason, with 14 catches for 288 yards in three games. A catch in last year’s Super Bowl — beating Richard Sherman off the line of scrimmage to create separation — is the biggest of his career, he says.

In 2021, he’s missed eight games, including two postseason games, and that’s becoming a label he doesn’t want — an inability to stay healthy. The Chiefs have won without him. In fact, this season, they’ve actually scored more points without him than they have with him. But they figure that to be more outlier than indication.

“We’re a much better team when he’s around,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “Sammy brings a different presence just because of the physical nature of who he is.”

But how much longer will he be around? There’s a non-zero chance that Watkins will be in a Chiefs uniform for the final time Sunday in Tampa, his second Super Bowl appearance, both in his home state.

Watkins’ contract expires at year’s end.

“When he’s healthy, we’re better,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday. “If there’s a way we can make it work again, we’ll certainly try to do that. I love having him around.”

It’s interesting phrasing, that last sentence. To hear Watkins assess it, that’s what will matter most. Once again, he plans to talk with his family. Figure out what’s best for everyone.

Ideally, one more big contract awaits. He’s just 27.

But if not? If he has to decide between the money and the situation?

“You never know. I would say let’s win this Super Bowl and see where my head (is),” Watkins said. “I think I’ll make that decision when things are right. If we win the Super Bowl, it will definitely be something to think about.

“It will definitely be something I talk to my wife and think about coming back. But you never know. Would I love a third ring? For sure.”