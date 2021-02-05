Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid ‘encouraged’ Watkins will be available for Super Bowl LV

The Chiefs appear in good shape on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

While wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) is questionable for Super Sunday, he practiced fully Friday after being limited the previous two days.

The full practice offers a positive sign, of course, but Watkins’ participation level is further boosted by Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s optimism about the veteran receiver’s availability.

“He did good,” Reid said, via the AFC Pool Report. “I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he’ll be there.”

Watkins hasn’t played since suffering the calf injury in Week 16. His presence, however, bolsters the Chiefs’ wide receiver corps given his past production during the postseason. In five playoff appearances for the Chiefs, Watkins has recorded 24 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets.

There was more good news for the Chiefs at the wide receiver position. Demarcus Robinson returned to work Friday after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list and projects to play Sunday with no signs of rust despite missing two practices in the past week.

“He was good,” Reid said of Robinson. “He’s been working out.”

Kansas City’s backfield is at full strength entering the game. Running back Le’Veon Bell, who was limited the past two days with a knee injury, returned to a full practice Friday and isn’t assigned a game designation.

The Chiefs listed left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee, ankle) as out against the Buccaneers.

With Fisher down, the Chiefs will start Mike Remmers at left tackle. The AFC Championship Game provided a hint of what the Chiefs will do on the right side: Andrew Wylie is likely to move to right tackle, with Stefen Wisniewski projected to play right guard.

Running back Darwin Thompson missed Friday’s practice, but the Chiefs didn’t assign a game designation on the second-year pro. Backup center Daniel Kilgore remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For the Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and tight end Cameron Brate (back) are questionable.