Kansas City Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Talking AFC Championship Game and a glance at the Super Bowl matchup
Next stop: Tampa, Florida, and the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are going to the big game for the second straight year after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the offense were sensational. The defense was ultra-aggressive. After falling behind 9-0, the Chiefs dominated.
The game and the Super Bowl matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the topic on a postgame SportsBeat Live, now a SportsBeat KC podcast. Columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff to talk all things Chiefs.
