Live updates: Patrick Mahomes returns as Kansas City Chiefs face Bills for AFC title

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the third straight season and can return to the Super Bowl with a victory over the Buffalo Bills. Here are live updates from the game at Arrowhead Stadium, which kicks off at 5:40 p.m. Central time Sunday and will air on CBS:

Mahomes returns

Patrick Mahomes will start at quarterback for the Chiefs after he was knocked out of the AFC Divisional Round win over Cleveland last week.

Mahomes was placed in the concussion protocol after absorbing a hit while running with the football in the third quarter the 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He practiced all week however, and said Friday he was out of the concussion protocol.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) is dressed but Le’Veon Bell is inactive.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) is also inactive, as well as rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), defensive end Tim Ward, rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and offensive lineman Yasir Durant are inactive.