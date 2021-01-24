Forget about red-zone defensive woes, at least for now. Defense helped Chiefs top Bills

The Chiefs entered the AFC Championship Game last in red zone defense when it came to surrendering touchdowns.

In beating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs flipped the script.

The Bills reached the Chiefs’ 20 five times. They scored touchdowns twice and twice settled for field goals. That was key in holding down the scoring as the offense rolled to its second largest point total of the season.

In the regular season, the Chiefs surrendered touchdowns on 77 percent of opponents’ red zone trips.

Holding the Bills to field goals in the middle of the game was critical.

“The (defense) has been working their tail off to fix that problem,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “They’ve gone over and over it to fix it. They’ve got one more game.”

That game is the Super Bowl, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

Just before halftime, the Bills reached the Chiefs 2. But on fourth and goal, Buffalo brought on kicker Tyler Bass for the chip shot that sliced the Chiefs’ lead at the break to nine, 21-12.

The Bills reached the Chiefs’ 8-yard line on their first possession of the second half. But on third and 3 from the 8, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen got pressured by Chris Jones and settled for another field goal.

Field goals weren’t going to keep up with the Chiefs on this night.

The Chiefs’ defense overall continued its solid play. That started over the last several weeks of the regular season and has carried into the playoffs. They held the Cleveland Browns to 17 points in the Divisional Round last week.

Containing Allen’s ability to run and limiting the passing game was the objective, and the defense did just that. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s game plan involved blitzing from the outside with safeties and corners and funneling Allen up the middle. Allen finished with 88 rushing yards.

But All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs was held to six receptions for 77 yards, covered most of the game by Bashaud Breeland.

Contributions came from nearly everyone on the defensive side. Sacks came from cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive ends Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Rashad Fenton came up with an interception and Breeland picked off Allen on a two-point conversion attempt. Jones got pressure throughout the game, often chasing Allen backward.

The defense was put in a difficult position early. Mecole Hardman fumbled away a punt and the Bills needed one play to score from the 3 to take a 9-0 lead.

Seemed like last year’s playoff run at the time. The Chiefs fell behind by two scores in each of their playoff games.

But here is where the defense was at its best. The Bills’ next five possessions produced two punts, two field goals and the Fenton interception. Buffalo scored the game’s first and final nine points. In between, the Chiefs outscored the Bills 38-6.