SportsBeat KC: Good news on Patrick Mahomes’ availability from ... Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ coaches and select players delivered their final comments before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills Friday, and a bit of critical news emerged: Patrick Mahomes is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol and ready to play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

You’ll hear from Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Dan Sorensen and Frank Clark along with Andy Reid in this episode of our daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC. They break down Sunday’s game, talk about the closeness of the locker room, what they think of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy not yet having a head-coaching job, and much more.

