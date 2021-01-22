Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practices again Friday, two days before AFC Championship Game

For the third straight day, the Chiefs’ preparation for the AFC Championship Game included quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes took part in the portion of Friday’s practice open to media, which included stretching and individual position drills. That follows his limited participation in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was expected to speak to the media after practice, and the team will release an injury designation for Mahomes later Friday afternoon.

The Chiefs play the Bills in the AFC Championship Game at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes was placed in the NFL concussion protocol after absorbing a hit while running with the football in the third quarter of Sunday’s 22-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. The protocol includes five stages, the last of which requires clearance by an independent neurological consultant.

On Thursday, Mahomes took the majority of the starter’s snaps and looked good while doing it, per his coach.

“He did a nice job when he was doing it, and it looks like he’s moving around well,” coach Andy Reid said of Thursday’s practice. “He feels good, so it’s just important that we follow the protocol, and that’s what we’re doing.”