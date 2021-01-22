Playoff payoff for Darrel Williams, and now Chiefs have more running back options

Darrel Williams’ patience and perseverance were rewarded with his first NFL start last week, and in the biggest moment of his football career, he delivered.

In the Chiefs’ 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round, Williams went 12 yards on his first rushing attempt. His final numbers: 13 carries for 78 yards — both career bests — and four receptions for 16 yards.

And now this revelation: Teammates call him “Dirty,” which must be something of a requirement for players whose first name starts with a D. Safety Dan Sorensen also carries that nickname.

The origin?

“That’s a good question,” Williams said. “I can’t even tell you because I’m still trying to figure out why people call me that. I mean it started back in college. I know they used to call me ‘Dirt Naps’ because I had my dreads and then they just started calling me ‘Dirty’.”

It also works on another level. Williams’ role has been to gain the tough yards, the dirty work. Nearly one-third of his career 109 rushing attempts have picked up first downs.

Williams has been the Chiefs’ unheralded running back, providing depth. In three seasons, he’s played behind Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware, Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell.

Last week, he was the focus, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had no doubt Williams would rise to the challenge.

“The thing he has always been told and that he understands is, because it had a chance to come to light a few times since he’s been here, make sure you continue working and only worry about the things you can control,” Bieniemy said. “And when you’re presented with that moment, you make sure that you make it happen.”

Williams’ got the call because starter Edwards-Helaire was out with an injury. Also, Bell was listed on the injury report last week but he played.

Edwards-Helaire, once a college teammate of Williams, has been practicing this week, so there is no telling how running-back duties will be distributed in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. But the Chiefs now find themselves with another proven source.

Williams has flashed in his pro career. He had a game-sealing first down reception against the Ravens in 2018. Williams scored his first NFL touchdown in the playoffs that season, in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts.

But nothing like the full day’s work he got against the Browns.

“You’re so happy for those guys that work their tail off and are good people,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Williams was in a similar depth-chart situation at LSU from 2014-17. He appeared in 44 games in his college career and started six. He played behind Leonard Fournette early on, and Derrius Guice later. Williams’ college highlight: He became the first player in LSU history with 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in one game.

He was determined to become an NFL back and arrived at the Senior Bowl in maximum shape. Still, Williams went undrafted.

It’s always been an uphill climb, and the payoff came last weekend.

“I never let anything get me down.” Williams said. “It’s one of those things where I’ve got to keep my focus, keep grinding, keep doing what I’m doing, stay positive. The guys in the room and the guys on the team, they kept my spirits up. I just had to stay positive, but it wasn’t too hard.”